HRJob Finder Website Design

Hi folks, this is my job finder website design.
Don't forget to follow me, if you like to eat noodle 🤣
Figma link for this project:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/910854258756453345/HRJob-Finder-(Job-Finder-Website)
I am waiting your feedback.
I hope you like this design.
