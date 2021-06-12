Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Doğukan Erel

Mobaa - Game Community App Design

Doğukan Erel
Doğukan Erel
  • Save
Mobaa - Game Community App Design logo app design community games moba games ux design ui design mobile app figma ui ux typography design branding
Download color palette

Hi folks, this is my moba games community app design.

Don't forget to follow me, if you like to eat noodle 🤣

Figma link for this project:
https://www.figma.com/community/file/909509022831568810/MOBAA-APP-(Moba-Games-App)

I am waiting your feedback.
I hope you like this design.

Check out my Figma Community Page:
https://figma.com/@dede

Follow me on:
https://twitter.com/sadzeppelins
https://instagram.com/ux.zeppelins
https://behance.net/dogukanerel

Doğukan Erel
Doğukan Erel

More by Doğukan Erel

View profile
    • Like