1. FC Union Berlin | Logo Redesign

If you consider yourself a football (⚽) fan, chances are you've already heard about 1. FC Union Berlin, but in case you haven't, here is an introduction...

It is a German football club based in Köpenick, a borough of Berlin. In 2018/19 season, they won promotion to the Bundesliga, for the first time in the club's history. In the 2020/21 season, the club qualified for the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in the Bundesliga, confirming its first European campaign in twenty years.

The name of the club's stadium, Stadion An der Alten Försterei, quite literally translates to Stadium at the old forester’s house. For one to actually reach the stadium, the best way to do so, is to walk through the Köpenick forest.

In 2008, the club almost lost its license to compete due to crumbling, unsafe terracing at their stadium. They couldn't afford a renovation, so the fans jumped in and did it themselves. More than 2,000 supporters donated a combined 140,000 hours of their time to carry out the renovations.

Not everyone could get involved in the stadium redevelopment, and the club were still in a desperate financial situation, so the fans used it as an opportunity to show how loyal they are once again. In Germany, you get paid for donating blood. So, a group of supporters literally bled to keep the club alive...

Why 1. FC Union Berlin?

With all the hardships behind them, the club is entering a chapter of stability and success. As they're becoming more popular in the football world and getting more media attention, another challenge arises. An outdated visual identity with a lot of space for improvement...

My answer to that challenge is simple and delicate. Köpenick coat of arms as the basis, blending all of the elements from the existing logo in a spirit of modernism and sophistication, capable of being the most important point of distinction in the future of the 'The Iron Ones'.

