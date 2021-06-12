The Shining Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Part of a project on posters that followed the previous task on magazine design. As Kubrick was my choice of director to focus on for the magazine, I then chose my preferred film and created two posters (one of a personal design, above, and one Swiss style).