Maksim Firsov

Twitter Mahine 3D

Maksim Firsov
Maksim Firsov
  • Save
Twitter Mahine 3D transformation branding computer retro style twitter redshift c4d render 3d model cinema 4d 3d
Download color palette

3d model from the picture
comparison with the picture and 3d model inside the behance

If you like. Do not forget to press the "L" button on the keyboard ;)

I am also on other sites, please follow me:
Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Maksim Firsov
Maksim Firsov

More by Maksim Firsov

View profile
    • Like