Hi folks, this is my ordering noodle landing page design.

Don't forget to follow me, if you like to eat noodle 🤣

Figma link for this project:

https://www.figma.com/community/file/961634548631708375/Nooda-Nooda---Ordering-Noodle-Landing-Page

I am waiting your feedback.

I hope you like this design.

Check out my Figma Community Page:

https://figma.com/@dede

Follow me on:

https://twitter.com/sadzeppelins

https://instagram.com/ux.zeppelins

https://behance.net/dogukanerel