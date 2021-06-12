"Ratings Boost" craft beer can label

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing "Ratings Boost,” a Triple Pineapple IPA created in collaboration with Dave and Mahoney from the "Beer for Breakfast" Morning Show, Lovelady Brewing Company, and Speedee Mart. I'm very pleased to be part of this collaboration. Thank you Dave, Mahoney, Richard, and Paul.