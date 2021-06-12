Liquid Light Series #4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the fourth piece in my Liquid Light series. The artwork in my Liquid Light series are digital abstract fractal paintings. Fractals are infinitely complex repeating patterns. We are often drawn to fractals because they are found everywhere in nature, and even in our own bodies. This high-vibrational type of art can aid in meditation or elevate your mood just by having it in your environment. (Note: This image is cropped. You can see the full version of my art on my website, Ko-Fi, or other social media linked to in my bio.)
Alternate versions of this art will be made available to my supporters on Ko-Fi.
https://ko-fi.com/ascensionvibrations
Full resolution digital downloads of this art for personal use are available in my Ko-Fi shop.
https://ko-fi.com/s/1427b12bbb
A tiled version of this piece is available to purchase for personal or commercial use at Adobe Stock.
https://stock.adobe.com/collections/zeAzMgBufMBqDSo2hP7xhxBcYiiY8cyx
Please don’t forget to credit me if you share my work on social media with a link back to my website and/or my Ko-Fi. Suggested text:
Art by Rowan Morgan (AKA The Lemurian Phoenix)
https://ascensionvibrations.com
https://ko-fi.com/ascensionvibrations