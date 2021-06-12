Rajan Dhar

Electric Autorickshaw v1

Rajan Dhar
Rajan Dhar
  • Save
Electric Autorickshaw v1 game asset gaming design hard surface animation 3d
Download color palette

Electric Autorickshaw 3D Model v1
Released with the basic model and basic texture. Very soon it will come with full details and texture as well. However, this 3D model was created with Autodesk Maya, and rendered with Vray 5.

Contact Designer:
Email: gjrajan7@gmail.com
Skype: gjrajan@outlook.com (live:gjrajan)
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/rajandhar

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Rajan Dhar
Rajan Dhar

More by Rajan Dhar

View profile
    • Like