Electric Autorickshaw v1

Electric Autorickshaw 3D Model v1

Released with the basic model and basic texture. Very soon it will come with full details and texture as well. However, this 3D model was created with Autodesk Maya, and rendered with Vray 5.

Contact Designer:

Email: gjrajan7@gmail.com

Skype: gjrajan@outlook.com (live:gjrajan)

Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/rajandhar