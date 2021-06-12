Post design – Russian day

Trending designs to inspire you
Дизайн рекламного поста в Instagram аккаунт Ян Примус. В честь дня России – 12 июня, в этом ресторане 14 числа действует скидка на ограниченное количество блюд из всего меню
Медведь с красной бабочкой как олицетворение России
> https://yanprimus.ru/