Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Senya Zhukavin

Post design – Russian day

Senya Zhukavin
Senya Zhukavin
  • Save
Post design – Russian day russian day graphic design branding post instagram russia red illustration poster design
Download color palette

Дизайн рекламного поста в Instagram аккаунт Ян Примус. В честь дня России – 12 июня, в этом ресторане 14 числа действует скидка на ограниченное количество блюд из всего меню

Медведь с красной бабочкой как олицетворение России

> https://yanprimus.ru/

Senya Zhukavin
Senya Zhukavin

More by Senya Zhukavin

View profile
    • Like