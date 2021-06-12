Website for logistic company

✋ Hello!

The new shot of the 30-days dribble challenge.22/30

Currently working on the new website for the big logistic company «Lazarus Forwarding»

We have already created a design. Now I developing on Tilda platform.😎

Stages during this project:

1. Research. Analyze of competitors and entire company.

2. Creating a structure and writing a copywrite.

3. Design. Searching for the references. Picking colors, typography and layout.

4. Creating working web-site on tilda platform.👏

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

😎Subscribe for other socials: Instagram | Behance

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️