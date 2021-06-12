Infographic - Obesity level in Canada

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project from the course Graphic Design for Web at Herzing College Montreal, in 2019. Infographic about the obesity level in Canada for age people and how they could being healthier. The balance for all life, since young.