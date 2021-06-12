José Tamayo

Software agency main page design

Software agency main page design app graphic design
The final product was released here:
https://gsoft.com.co/home/

This is the first work I ever made ngl I'm proud of it.
I would like to have feedback and opinions about it.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
