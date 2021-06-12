Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Redesigned - BSP (BrainScience)

I redesigned all of UI/UX on application itself, I didn’t work on the branding. Also, it’s not displayed online, it was a school project for a Web Design course. The app exists but with the old version. The main challenge was to redesign an application, to be more readable and clear, making it both simple and fancy, without having trouble to access.

