Double dip with US products ~ Fluid art for beginners ~ Easy acr

Dip technique is really simple way to do nice painting without skills for drawing.

I mixed 80% Fllod floetrol with 20% Fllod emulsabond for my pouring medium. Mixing ration to paint is 2 parts pouring medium to 1 part paint and water to consistency.

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

Colours:

- Amsterdam titanium white

- Amsterdam olive green deep

- Amsterdam olive green light

- Arties colours alizarian crimson mixed with Amsterdam oxide black

- Mamieri bordeaux

- Amsterdam naples yellow red light

- Pearl white

TECHNIQUE: Double dip, Dip technique acrylic pour

PROCESS:

- Pour your base on canvas

- Make stripes with your colours

- Pres the second canvas/wood/tile on top

- Split them apart

MATERIAL:

- 6x10 inch MDF board

- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium

- Wooden skewer

- Palete knife

- Torch

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

