Double dip with US products ~ Fluid art for beginners ~ Easy acr

logo illustration paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
Dip technique is really simple way to do nice painting without skills for drawing.

I mixed 80% Fllod floetrol with 20% Fllod emulsabond for my pouring medium. Mixing ration to paint is 2 parts pouring medium to 1 part paint and water to consistency.

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium

Colours:
- Amsterdam titanium white
- Amsterdam olive green deep
- Amsterdam olive green light
- Arties colours alizarian crimson mixed with Amsterdam oxide black
- Mamieri bordeaux
- Amsterdam naples yellow red light
- Pearl white

TECHNIQUE: Double dip, Dip technique acrylic pour

PROCESS:
- Pour your base on canvas
- Make stripes with your colours
- Pres the second canvas/wood/tile on top
- Split them apart

MATERIAL:
- 6x10 inch MDF board
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Wooden skewer
- Palete knife
- Torch
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
