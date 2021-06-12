Vladimir Pechonkin

Bakery and coffee shop logo sale for free double meaning vektor baking shop bakery bread loaf coffe food brand logotype mark graphic design branding logo
The concept of a logo for the chain of cafes-bakeries "Mill".

An original idea in combining the letter M with baked goods. Although the name prompts us to think that there should be a mill in the sign, I suggested an alternative, and in my opinion more interesting, laconic version.

