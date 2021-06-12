Concrete for Decor

Trending designs to inspire you
كونكريت للديكور.. عميل جديد وهوية جديدة.
لوجو وهوية ومطبوعات، أفكار مختلفة
لرؤية المشروع على بيهانس: https://bit.ly/3iPtPnd
Concrete Decor.. A new client, a new brand identity.
Logo, brand identity and stationery, ideas out of the box
Visit the complete project on Behance: https://bit.ly/3iPtPnd