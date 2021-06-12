Pavle Ciric

Pendulum 💭

Pendulum 💭 character design waiting thoughts pendulum colorful gradient grain digitalart vector illustration
I tried to convey my proces of comming up with an idea and how that process reminds me of a pendulum. It's all back and forth until I get to the final point. :)

