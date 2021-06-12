Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Website Hero - Daily UI #03

Hey, guys! ✨

This is my daily UI day 3 and I decided to design a website hero for collab., a startup focused on creating and developing digital products.

If you liked, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots! 🚀

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
