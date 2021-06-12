Download Link :

https://graphicriver.net/item/real-estate-flyer/32561749

Real Estate Flyer

This is a Real Estate Flyer. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are editable and customizable.

Features:

Easy Customizable and Editable.

CMYK Color Mode.

Design in 300 DPI Resolution.

8.27×11.69 inch Dimension.

0.25 inch Bleed.

Print Ready Format.

Help Guide Included.

Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC

Files included:

01 PSD Files

01 Information File

01 Read Me File

Font Used:

01. Montserrat

02. Vegan Style

Note: Photos and mockup used in the preview are not included, they are only for Preview and illustration purpose… you can buy it from photodune.net

If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!

....Thank you….