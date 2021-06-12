Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Real Estate Flyer

Real Estate Flyer marketing
Download Link :
https://graphicriver.net/item/real-estate-flyer/32561749

Real Estate Flyer
This is a Real Estate Flyer. This template download contains 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are editable and customizable.
Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable.
CMYK Color Mode.
Design in 300 DPI Resolution.
8.27×11.69 inch Dimension.
0.25 inch Bleed.
Print Ready Format.
Help Guide Included.
Version Used – Adobe Photoshop CC
Files included:
01 PSD Files
01 Information File
01 Read Me File
Font Used:
01. Montserrat
02. Vegan Style
Note: Photos and mockup used in the preview are not included, they are only for Preview and illustration purpose… you can buy it from photodune.net
If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much!

....Thank you….

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
