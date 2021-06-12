Trending designs to inspire you
A video editing app . The idea of the app is that user can add layers of video, audio, image, Text, etc.. Non copyright audio from youtube library can be easily paired with user video
and adjust frame rate and resolution can be adjusted for your preference and directly upload to various social media from the app itself.
vaiguthans30@gmail.com
