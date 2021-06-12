Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
vaigunthan sundar

A video editing app

vaigunthan sundar
vaigunthan sundar
  • Save
A video editing app illustration design user interface design userinterface ui uikit figma app design android animation
Download color palette

A video editing app . The idea of the app is that user can add layers of video, audio, image, Text, etc.. Non copyright audio from youtube library can be easily paired with user video
and adjust frame rate and resolution can be adjusted for your preference and directly upload to various social media from the app itself.

vaiguthans30@gmail.com
Behance | Linked In

vaigunthan sundar
vaigunthan sundar

More by vaigunthan sundar

View profile
    • Like