Aqar Real Estate Company

عقار..

شركة استثمار وتسويق عقاري، تصميم هوية بصرية وشعار.

لرؤية المشروع من هنا: https://bit.ly/3iAs5xL

Aqar..

Real estate brokerage company, I designed the brand identity and the logo.

To see the full project, visit this link: https://bit.ly/3iAs5xL