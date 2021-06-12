Humanised Design System - Alerts

Trending designs to inspire you
Humanised is a digital payroll solution offered through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, enabling quick, efficient, and compliant payroll processing for a wide selection of payroll service providers. Here’s a look at the system of alerts we’ve utilized across the product and samples of in-design text.
We’ve worked on a new Alert system to ensure users remain informed plus to send notification messages when there are either updates or changes in status that are important. Our aim is to keep users aware and informed with ease. In our system, users are offered relevant and timely messages so that they can identify whether they are moving in the direction of the action or goal they desire.
