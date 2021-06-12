Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Milanga Sam

Strategic Fight

Milanga Sam
Milanga Sam
  • Save
Strategic Fight futuristic future gold army fighter typography icon vector illustration design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Hand crafted this fine piece with procreate and Adobe Illustrator. I used the gold color, pipes and antennas for cyber-punk futuristic vibe. Used the camo clothe to signify that this is a fighter.

Milanga Sam
Milanga Sam

More by Milanga Sam

View profile
    • Like