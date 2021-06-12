GoodFika Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Good Fika Logo Design
Good Fika is a digital coffee journal that encourages to learn more about the coffee that you enjoy and to discover new ways of making coffee.
The symbol is a combination of the bookmark and heart!
Let me know your thoughts!
