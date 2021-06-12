Second Eight

GoodFika Logo Design clever smart logotype minimal best abstract bookmark heart journal coffe branding design simple lines brand identity symbol mark logo
Good Fika Logo Design

Good Fika is a digital coffee journal that encourages to learn more about the coffee that you enjoy and to discover new ways of making coffee.

The symbol is a combination of the bookmark and heart!

Let me know your thoughts!

Thanks

