Wicked Old Woman

Wicked Old Woman dark witch magic nft magicavoxel environmental villain sandbox voxedit tsb voxel illustration game art 3d art gamedesign game asset 3d
You may find her wandering around the woods. Villagers say she got dark magic. Kids in the area disappear from time to time...
One of my creations for The Sandbox Game marketplace.
https://www.sandbox.game/en/assets/wicked-old-woman/9bdfe763-9a98-444d-acb4-49d5dea9d436/

