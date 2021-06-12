Milanga Sam

Stella Silas

Milanga Sam
Milanga Sam
  • Save
Stella Silas script handwritten signature photography icon typography vector illustration design logo graphic design branding
Download color palette

Stella Silas Photographer's logo design in hand written-signature logo design style. I included a simple camera design for the text to express the photography business.

Milanga Sam
Milanga Sam

More by Milanga Sam

View profile
    • Like