Company Profile Brochure

Business Brochure is 24 Pages, Two Different Sizes A4 and US Letter. All units and text are Layered to customize Easily. That’s the Clean and Informative brochure for you to present your Printing solution. Also Could use it in Multipurpose Printing Solutions.

FEATURES:

Easy Customization and Editable

A4 and US Letter Size with 3mm bleed

24 Complete pages with Master pages and Both Front Back together in one spread

Paragraph Style, Character style, Object style included

Images, text, Objects are Different Layers

Design in 300 DPI Resolution

Indesign files

Auto numbering Option

Working file adobe cc

Adobe Indesign CC, CS6, CS5, CS4, or Earlier software version supported

FILES INCLUDED:

INDD,IDML files

Help File

