Company Profile Brochure

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download or purchase here:
https://creativemarket.com/Elite_Standard/6225041-Brochure?u=Elite_Standard
Business Brochure is 24 Pages, Two Different Sizes A4 and US Letter. All units and text are Layered to customize Easily. That’s the Clean and Informative brochure for you to present your Printing solution. Also Could use it in Multipurpose Printing Solutions.
FEATURES:
Easy Customization and Editable
A4 and US Letter Size with 3mm bleed
24 Complete pages with Master pages and Both Front Back together in one spread
Paragraph Style, Character style, Object style included
Images, text, Objects are Different Layers
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Indesign files
Auto numbering Option
Working file adobe cc
Adobe Indesign CC, CS6, CS5, CS4, or Earlier software version supported
FILES INCLUDED:
INDD,IDML files
Help File
About the Product
Business Brochure is 24 Pages, Two Different Sizes A4 and US Letter. All units and text are Layered to customize Easily. That’s the Clean and Informative brochure for you to present your Printing solution. Also Could use it in Multipurpose Printing Solutions.
INDD,IDML files
Help File