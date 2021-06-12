Elite_Standard

Company Profile Brochure

Elite_Standard
Elite_Standard
  • Save
Company Profile Brochure brochure branding design bifold brochure annual report corporate business booklet trend modern indesign template busiess brochure brochur
Download color palette

Download or purchase here:
https://creativemarket.com/Elite_Standard/6225041-Brochure?u=Elite_Standard

Business Brochure is 24 Pages, Two Different Sizes A4 and US Letter. All units and text are Layered to customize Easily. That’s the Clean and Informative brochure for you to present your Printing solution. Also Could use it in Multipurpose Printing Solutions.

FEATURES:

Easy Customization and Editable
A4 and US Letter Size with 3mm bleed
24 Complete pages with Master pages and Both Front Back together in one spread
Paragraph Style, Character style, Object style included
Images, text, Objects are Different Layers
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Indesign files
Auto numbering Option
Working file adobe cc
Adobe Indesign CC, CS6, CS5, CS4, or Earlier software version supported
FILES INCLUDED:

INDD,IDML files
Help File
About the Product
Business Brochure is 24 Pages, Two Different Sizes A4 and US Letter. All units and text are Layered to customize Easily. That’s the Clean and Informative brochure for you to present your Printing solution. Also Could use it in Multipurpose Printing Solutions.

FEATURES:

Easy Customization and Editable
A4 and US Letter Size with 3mm bleed
24 Complete pages with Master pages and Both Front Back together in one spread
Paragraph Style, Character style, Object style included
Images, text, Objects are Different Layers
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Indesign files
Auto numbering Option
Working file adobe cc
Adobe Indesign CC, CS6, CS5, CS4, or Earlier software version supported
FILES INCLUDED:

INDD,IDML files
Help File

Elite_Standard
Elite_Standard

More by Elite_Standard

View profile
    • Like