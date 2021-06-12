Srishti Agarwal

KIE / Kiran's Indulgent Exquisites

KIE / Kiran's Indulgent Exquisites illustration vector logo icon branding design
When we were asked to work on this rebranding project, we understood that this identity had to anthropomorphise a journey that takes a craved soul to a place where desserts are one’s victory and the only purpose. Keeping this in mind, we’ve tried to bring out the essence of what KIE stands for and of what it entails.

Brief - Rebranding project

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
