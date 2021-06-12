KIE / Kiran's Indulgent Exquisites

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When we were asked to work on this rebranding project, we understood that this identity had to anthropomorphise a journey that takes a craved soul to a place where desserts are one’s victory and the only purpose. Keeping this in mind, we’ve tried to bring out the essence of what KIE stands for and of what it entails.
Brief - Rebranding project