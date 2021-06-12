The sound you don’t like becomes noise for you. However, it doesn’t change the fact that your authority on what is music and what’s noise remains questionable. Your preference is yours and yours alone. Nobody else can dictate your aural taste. All the songs you enjoy say a lot more about you than they say about themselves. And despite these mental tunings in place, we tend to assume that there has to be some sort of uniformity in what is supposed to be heard in public. Lerice Nager is a musician who speaks with his violin and supposed to be speak in public.