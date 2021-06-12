Abdulkarim Rasel

Event management app #uidesign. Dark and Bright theme.

Abdulkarim Rasel
Abdulkarim Rasel
  • Save
Event management app #uidesign. Dark and Bright theme. figma ui ux figma best app design graphicuiux graphic ui graphic design app design app mobile ui app designer wonderful ui ui designer app ui ux app ui eventmanagementappui eventmanagementapp userexperience userinterface uiux
Download color palette

Event management app #uidesign.
Dark and Bright theme.

Do you need any help?
akrc.upwork@gmail.com
or
HTTP://www.fiverr.com/raselkhan120

Thanks and regards
Rasel Khan

#UI #ux #uxbridge #uxdesign #figma #appdesign #appui #androidapp #event #managementapp #userinterface #userexperience #uiux #uiuxprototype #prototype #bestuiux #figmaapp

Abdulkarim Rasel
Abdulkarim Rasel

More by Abdulkarim Rasel

View profile
    • Like