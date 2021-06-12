Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Juneteenth 2021

juneteenth
we are exactly one week away from Juneteenth 2021. It amazes me that still to this day we don't have equal rights, opportunities, or pay for people of color.

This needs to change. You can help by donating to https://eji.org/about/

Let's not talk about the change but be the change.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
A Product Designer that codes.

