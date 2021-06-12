Trending designs to inspire you
STRuctural INTEGrity. That’s STRINTEG for you. A bridge inspection and rehabilitation firm that provides bridge owners a vast array of services ranging from identifying complex structural defects to preventative maintenance to repair and redesign. We are armed with a heavy and handy arsenal including engineering experts with extensive experience, unique techniques and equipment, proven pragmatic approaches and a wide national reach. At STRINTEG, we pledge to assist bridge owners across The United States in upgrading their bridges into impeccable condition and keeping it that way. Whether it’s small plan with a tight budget or a large, complicated project, STRINTEG will always have an option for you.