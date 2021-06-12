LogoMarks & LogoTypes - School Project

Trending designs to inspire you
All relatives logotypes and logomarks created while the course of Graphic Design for Web at Herzing College Montreal. It's not displayed on market place or websites, it's been a school project made between the period, 2019 and 2021. Some of the projects are rebrand logo and others, it'd been created a new one.