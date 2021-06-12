Sonali Kshirsagar

Day 29: Selection Control for music type

Day 29: Selection Control for music type tag chips controls music palyer button dailyuichallenge dailyui branding uxdesign illustration 100 days challenge web ui challenge design ux
Hi Guys,
"100 Days UI Challenge"
For today's Daily UI challenge I have created a design for selection control for music type. Hope you enjoy it!
