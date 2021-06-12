André Batista

Let me out!!

Let me out!! mental health zumbi doodling character design digital painting acrylic brush brush strokes colours goals undead character anxiety mood art zombies zombie procreate ipad 2d illustration
Download color palette
  1. zombie.png
  2. zombie2.png
  3. zombie3.png
  4. zombie4.png

Sometimes I like to draw the way I feel... It's almost like you could (for a moment) put that feeling in the paper and forget about it.

Have you ever felt this way? When you have a clear goal, know how to do it, but something keep you "chained". How do you overcome this? How can we help my zombie friend?

p.s.: I don't eat brains... yet.

UI Designer/2D Artist based in Munich, Germany. ✏️
