Let me out!!

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sometimes I like to draw the way I feel... It's almost like you could (for a moment) put that feeling in the paper and forget about it.
Have you ever felt this way? When you have a clear goal, know how to do it, but something keep you "chained". How do you overcome this? How can we help my zombie friend?
p.s.: I don't eat brains... yet.