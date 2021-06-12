BTW x Marlboro : Parody Project

This is a parody project I made in response to BTS x McD that went crazy viral on my country (Indonesia). Long story short, BTS have a massive fanatic (especially female teenager) here on my country. On top of that, they even wash the packaging paper with water then dry it so they can have it as a collectible stuff. I mean like, it's paper you know what I'm sayin(?). Regardless of how much you love them, it's just not make any sense.

Anyway, this design is actually made for Indonesian audience. Some content on it had written on Bahasa, but I think it speak enough and hopefully you get the point.