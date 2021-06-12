New Portfolio Website Live !

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Folks, Recently I built my portfolio website on webflow, I have always been fascinated with gradients so I have tried to create a personal brand out of it. It was fun experimenting with mesh gradients in illustrator.
Stay tuned for more shot from personal website.
Check out live at : https://www.yatrik.design/
What do you guys think?
