Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
yatrik raithatha

New Portfolio Website Live !

yatrik raithatha
yatrik raithatha
  • Save
New Portfolio Website Live ! brutalist typography personal branding nocode webflow portfolio website landing landing page personal website gradients portfolio branding
Download color palette

Hello Folks, Recently I built my portfolio website on webflow, I have always been fascinated with gradients so I have tried to create a personal brand out of it. It was fun experimenting with mesh gradients in illustrator.

Stay tuned for more shot from personal website.

Check out live at : https://www.yatrik.design/

What do you guys think? 
--------------------------
If you enjoyed this shot, don't forget to press L before you leave!
Thanks for checking this project out! 👍

yatrik raithatha
yatrik raithatha

More by yatrik raithatha

View profile
    • Like