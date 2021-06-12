The kitchen buzz

Trending designs to inspire you
Speed painting a normal activity in our daily life routine, just playing with color and lights to bring an aesthetic scene. Follow my instagram page @gid_does_art for reel on the process of making this artwork.
Software Used: Krita
Digital Pad : Huion