The kitchen buzz

digitalpainting speedpainting digitalart illustrator artwork vectorart illustration art character
Speed painting a normal activity in our daily life routine, just playing with color and lights to bring an aesthetic scene. Follow my instagram page @gid_does_art for reel on the process of making this artwork.
Software Used: Krita
Digital Pad : Huion

