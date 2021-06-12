ChenMed - PMS - Patient Management System

Trending designs to inspire you
At all medical centers, we welcome guests with the beautifully simple patient management system that keeps the workplace safe and saves your team time.
I orchestrated the end-to-end experience of ChenMed ecosystem of tools (now CareSuite) from the ground up to do more with less, and to be fast, fluid, and beautifully crafted.
Striking a good balance between the high level of patient security and an open personality ChenMed has worked hard to create.