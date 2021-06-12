Ngoc Nguyen

ChatOps - RPA explainer video

Ngoc Nguyen
Ngoc Nguyen
  • Save
ChatOps - RPA explainer video graphic design motion graphics animation
Download color palette

This shot is from my latest work for ChatOps - A communication solution for business. You can find my full work here:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118368471/ChatOps-RPA-intergrated-solution

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Ngoc Nguyen
Ngoc Nguyen

More by Ngoc Nguyen

View profile
    • Like