Terrapro - Mobile App

Terrapro - Mobile App
Terrapro is a new startup with an ambition to change the world and how we see it by providing drone courses and training for hobbyists who are looking to make a living out of drones.

Terrapro believes that drones, when managed professionally, will continue to revolutionize how we monitor large swaths of land and deliver parcels with ease while reducing carbon footprint. We created a brand identity to carry them as they leverage this huge market potential and make a name for themselves.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
