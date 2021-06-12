Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Qudsia Tahir

Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration

Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration art artwork fashion app fashion illustrator digital artist digital illustration digital art fashion illustration
Beginning a series of beautiful and exquisite gown collections starting with "Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration". The fashion illustrations presents a beautiful white silk gown with lace deep v and turtle neckline with long bell lace sleeves. The gown is completed with fur neckline black jacket with white pearls decorated poet style sleeves. The illustration file has detailed design with high resolution and front and back view of each garment. 

