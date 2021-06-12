Pin Shen

Landing Page for Kardia

Pin Shen
Pin Shen
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing Page for Kardia graphic design branding web design website landing page augmented reality
Download color palette

Kardia is an augmented reality company which provides tech solutions for real estate in Malaysia and Singapore.

Follow my dribbble to get new creative works update.

Open to new opportunities, send your business inquiry to hello@pinshen.design

For more works, please visit my personal website: www.pinshen.design or www.behance.net/pinshen

Pin Shen
Pin Shen
Solving brand challenges through creativity.
Hire Me

More by Pin Shen

View profile
    • Like