Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Victoria Novvak

Time managing app

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak
  • Save
Time managing app soft inspiration timemanagement time ui design uiux design ui design application appdesign app
Download color palette

Hello, dribbble guys! :p Here's the concept of a time managing app that i want to share with you. I've done it based on the idea of #100days_of_ui challenge. I hope for ur feedback!

See ya!

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak

More by Victoria Novvak

View profile
    • Like