Gary Fixter Moving the player to different skill levels on the playing field allows the evaluator to see how the player performs at different skill levels for each player. For example, if a # 12 player is at the top of the field on # 3, the evaluator can move him to field # 2, where he / she will receive a new rating on the various qualification fields.



At this point you had the chance to evaluate the athletic abilities, football skills and character of the players. They assessed the competitiveness of the players and his ability to make quick decisions. In a scrimmage situation, you also have the opportunity to evaluate their ability to play a certain position.



Gary Fixter Against this background, free play is one of the easiest and most effective ways to evaluate a player's abilities. In free play, players can play without restrictions and with limited time and space constraints. Free play allows coaches to evaluate the level of competence, creativity and commitment of the player.



Youth football training can benefit from harnessing the power of technology to avoid inefficient clipboards and inconsistent methods of evaluating players. TeamGenius is a cool app that makes player evaluation at youth football club test matches simple and comprehensive.

Gary Fixter The platform makes coach evaluations, tryout camps and end-of-season evaluations quick and easy, and compares multiple player performance rankings with a single click.