Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UI/UX Kits

ABER - Taxi Booking App UI Kit

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
ABER - Taxi Booking App UI Kit 3d animation taxi apps taxi website driving uber app uber taxi ui taxi app taxi vector branding logo illustration design ui design ux design ux ui app
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

ABER - Taxi Booking App UI Kit is a full featured mobile UI Kit for getting started with taxi app like Uber applications. It also includes 30 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. All elements are well-organized and sorted by folders, so that you can quickly edit and customize your screen in the smartest way possible.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like