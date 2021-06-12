Food Ordering & Delivery UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✅ Download Link ✅
Foody UI Kit is a full featured mobile UI Kit for getting started with restaurant, food and recipe applications brought to you. The UI Kit includes 21 screens for iOS providing many useful widget-style components for your inspiration.