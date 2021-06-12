MX Digital - Movie Player app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A premium movie player app with a list of all top rated latest and old movies which can be watched for free in 720p but need a subscription to use premium features such as Downloads, Favourites list and to watch in 1080p, 4k resolution.