MX Digital - Movie Player app

MX Digital - Movie Player app vector branding mockup app ux ui design
A premium movie player app with a list of all top rated latest and old movies which can be watched for free in 720p but need a subscription to use premium features such as Downloads, Favourites list and to watch in 1080p, 4k resolution.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
