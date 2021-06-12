Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fausta abimanyu handaru

Commerce Dashboard - MG

Fausta abimanyu handaru
Fausta abimanyu handaru
  • Save
Commerce Dashboard - MG c commerce dashboard chart ux ui admin admin panel dashboard
Download color palette

Hello mates
MG Commerce Dashboard
Hit "L" If you like it

Looking for Web Design, UI Design, or Front-End Dev? Contact me: faustaabimanyu@gmail.com

or you can check

my portfolio: https://fausta-portfolio.herokuapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Fausta abimanyu handaru
Fausta abimanyu handaru

More by Fausta abimanyu handaru

View profile
    • Like